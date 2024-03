Dried tomatoes in oil from the brand La Cerignola di una volta have been recalled because of elevated levels of the pesticide Chlorpyrifos -Ethyl.

This pesticide is considered moderately hazardous to humans by the World Health Organisation based on acute toxicity information dating to 1999.

The affected product comes in 550gram jars, is from lot M068 and has a best before date of March 9, 2026.