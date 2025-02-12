All it takes is a split second.

Irresponsible driving, excessive speeding, and distractions behind the wheel can turn a routine journey into a tragedy.

Our roads should be a place of responsibility, not remorse. Video: RockSteady, Times of Malta

Transport Malta is making a heartfelt appeal to all to be considerate and respectful when driving because lives depend on it.

Safety is in the hands of every driver, passenger, and pedestrian. Therefore, let’s stay cautious, follow the rules, and think twice before moving.

Above all, drive responsibly. One second could be fatal. Every choice matters.