Clutch, brake, repeat. Clutch, move a few inches, clutch, brake, wait. Repeat.

This is what many frustrated drivers face as they try to navigate their way among numerous other vehicles jammed in traffic. Yet, instead of just complaining, one commuter has decided to try to find a way to reduce the number of vehicles clogging the island’s roads.

Carpool Around Malta is a new Facebook group created by graphic and interior designer Marie Jo Pulis Scicluna, who often finds herself stuck in gridlock traffic while driving around for work and errands.

The constant stop-and-go routine led her to a simple observation – most drivers around her were alone in their vehicles.

“It seemed so inefficient that most people were stuck in the same traffic, driving alone, when we could be sharing rides and reducing congestion together,” the 36-year-old told Times of Malta.

“This realisation inspired me to try to make a difference for myself and others facing the same daily struggles.”

The Carpool around Malta Facebook p.age

The mother of two is aware of her dependency on her car. Yet, like many others, she has also grown tired and frustrated at how a few kilometres driven on Malta’s roads can take over an hour.

On October 10, she launched the Carpool Around Malta Facebook page and group, inviting members to post their journeys and offer or request lifts. Her new page sparked dozens of mixed reactions on the Facebook page Are You Being Served.

While some praised the initiative, others voiced concerns about safety risks, such as the possibility of accidents involving passengers.

Although she never expected such a huge response from the post, Scicluna said she understood the concerns people had, adding the idea was simply a suggestion to help the community address the ever-growing traffic issue.

“I’m not an expert or a consultant and I’m certainly not profiting from this,” she said.

However, she feels that if people want to see a change, now is the time to come together and discuss with the appropriate authorities to bring about change.

“I’m just a regular tax-paying citizen, like everyone else, trying to find a solution.”

Marie Jo Pulis Scicluna

In the past week, Scicluna said people have been interactive on the page, not just offering lifts but also actively requesting rides.

“This shows the community’s willingness to come together and tackle our traffic issues,” she said.

Scicluna has been sharing her rides with family members and colleagues.

“The experience has been fantastic. It made the commute smoother and more enjoyable, and I also valued the time spent connecting with them,” she said.

She hopes the page’s reach will expand to make a real difference in helping more people find practical, sustainable solutions to their daily commutes.

Carpooling is not a new concept in Malta with companies attempting to foster a ride-sharing mentality.

Carpooling platform Bum-a-Lift had a website and an app; however, the initiative died down as fewer people used the service.

The ride-sharing company COOL, the first of its kind on the island, ceased all operations at the beginning of 2023, four years after it was set up.

The island is known to be a lover of cars, and, according to figures recently released by the National Statistics Office, the stock of licensed motor vehicles stood at 440,163 by the end of June.

Still, Scicluna remains positive the initiative will make a difference on Maltese roads.

“I truly believe that people are simply exhausted from the constant gridlock in our increasingly overpopulated country,” she said. Day after day, sitting in traffic feels like time wasted, time that could be spent with family, being productive or just enjoying life. This is more than just an inconvenience, it’s becoming a quality-of-life issue.”

She said she hopes the strong support for ideas like carpooling or ride-sharing will influence the authorities to come up with concrete solutions.

Around Europe

Several carpooling initiatives around Europe have paid off, reducing urban congestion, cutting emissions, and providing affordable travel options.

Many European companies incentivise carpooling by offering perks such as reserved parking spaces for carpoolers, reduced fuel costs, or even flexible work hours for carpoolers to coordinate their rides more easily.

In France, for example, legislation facilitates planned or spontaneous ride-sharing among individuals or through websites or online applications. Primarily, for all those commutes between work and home, users receive money to cover expenses.

On the other hand, those drivers participating in short-distance shared trips receive a bonus of €100 through carpooling platforms.

In Belgium, Carpool.be offers drivers incentives like tax benefits and shared travel costs. Additionally, drivers in certain areas are offered access to special carpool lanes, which can reduce travel time.