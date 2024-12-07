A motorist claims his car mirror was shattered by a speeding LESA vehicle that failed to stop after hitting his car while he was stuck in traffic.

Frank Xerri De Caro, 68, was driving his Toyota Yaris home after a meeting on Wednesday around 5pm when the accident occurred on the Regional Road, near the St Julian’s tunnels. Heavy traffic had brought vehicles to a near standstill, leaving little room for manoeuvring.

As he approached the tunnels next to St Clare’s Convent, Xerri De Caro said he noticed what he then believed to be a police car with sirens blaring in the distance. Attempting to give way, he moved his car closer to the side of the road.

“I could tell the car was coming quite close to me but I couldn’t move anymore as I didn’t have more space to,” he explained.

Moments later, he said a speeding LESA vehicle struck his right-hand side mirror, shattering it into pieces on the ground.

Xerri De Caro described feeling both shocked and frustrated, notably when the car continued without stopping to assess the situation.

“I was shocked at that moment but more so frustrated afterwards,” he said, explaining that he had to spend €300 to repair the damage.

Xerri De Caro, who shared his experience on social media, initially said his mirror was destroyed by a police car. After filing a police report and speaking with the police on Thursday morning, he noticed he made a mistake and said that it had been a LESA car that hit his mirror.

He took to social media once again to praise the police for their efficient work and thanked them for their assistance.

LESA responded to the matter in question by saying, "LESA has received no communication regarding this matter from the injured party prior to this media question."

They continued, " LESA invites the injured party to provide all relevant information so that the necessary checks can be made, in accordance with the usual procedure."