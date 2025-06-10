More than half of all candidates who sat for their driving test in 2024 failed, continuing a multi-year trend of increasing failure rates, according to data tabled in parliament.

PN MP Ivan Bartolo asked Transport Minister Chris Bonett for a breakdown of the number of people who had passed and failed their driving test this year, including how many succeeded on their first, second, or third attempt.

In response, the minister said a total of 19,488 individuals sat for the driving test in 2024, with 8,890 passing.

Just over half – 54.81% –passed on their first attempt, while 25.8%, 12.1% and 7.2% passed on their second, third and fourth attempts, respectively.

This means that 10,598 candidates failed their test in 2024, amounting to around 54% of all test-takers.

The Transport Ministry confirmed to Times of Malta that the information was in reference to all driving licence categories (A,B,C,D). Category A is for motorcycles, B is for cars (the most popular), C is for trucks and large vans, and D is for passenger vans.

Data provided last year showing different categories and the year the tests were taken. Photo: Parliament

Information tabled in parliament last year showed the average failure rate across all driving licence categories. Yearly average failure rates were 35.5% in 2019, 29.5% in 2020, 38.5% in 2021, 33.7% in 2022 and 40.7% in 2023.

No official explanation has been given for the increase, raising questions about whether the driving test has become more demanding, or whether external factors such as training quality or access to exam slots are impacting results.

Last year, Transport Malta faced criticism for failing to explain large discrepancies in examiner pass rates. Some examiners were failing as many as 87% of learners, while others failed just 16%.

Parliamentary data showed significant inconsistencies among the 14 examiners overseeing Category B tests since January 2023.

In 2023, Times of Malta revealed a driving test racket involving political interference, where candidates allegedly used personal connections to secure earlier test dates or more lenient instructors claims that reached as high as ministerial level.