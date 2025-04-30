Clean Malta, the government's public cleansing agency, is to deploy drones to locate and identify waste, mostly in rural areas, so that it can be collected more quickly and efficiently, the prime minister said on Wednesday.

The system, based on artificial intelligence, has been developed by students of the University of Malta, Robert Abela told a conference hosted by the agency.

He said that the government has invested €17 million in new equipment for the sector while also improving the working conditions of its employees.

Abela met some of the workers and thanked them for their work.

He was shown the new machinery by Parliamentary Secretary for Public Cleansing Glen Bedingfield, accompanied by Environment Minister Miriam Dalli and Ramon Deguara, director-general of Clean Malta.