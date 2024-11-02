An artificial intelligence expert has spoken about the need to drop taboos around programmes like ChatGPT, insisting that students should be encouraged to use it.

Dylan Seychell, who teaches at the University of Malta’s Department of Artificial Intelligence, discussed AI’s potential in the classroom, advocating for its responsible use by students.

Seychell sees this approach as a way to prepare students for a world that openly embraces technology, fostering greater productivity and accountability.

“I took a measure when ChatGPT came out that in every assignment I give out, 10 per cent of the mark is given to using that system and telling me how students use it and what they did,” he said.

He also suggested that AI could be integrated into homework routines to reduce workload. For example, 1,000-word essays assigned as homework could be reduced to a 200-word classroom exercise, and students could use ChatGPT at home to refine their work.

This approach, he argued, not only lightens teachers’ correction load but also teaches students to self-edit and learn independently.

This is why the government should provide every Maltese citizen access to AI systems like ChatGPT.

Seychell was speaking yesterday at a Times of Malta business breakfast titled ‘Malta Vision 2050: Just Another Slogan?’

AI could serve as a virtual assistant for everyone, from small business owners to students, helping with various tasks that would boost productivity.

“Can we look at a country where the government creates some sort of measure where every Maltese person has access to software like ChatGPT, Claude, or the others?” Seychell asked.

“Like that, we are doubling the productivity of the existing workforce without having to add another car on the road or needing another apartment.”

His proposal was directed at Economy Minister Silvio Schembri, the keynote speaker at the event.

The breakfast discussion was part of a broader conversation on Malta’s goals for 2050.

Minister Schembri opened the event with an outline of the government’s vision, focusing on four main themes: innovation and technology, infrastructure, sustainability, and talent development. According to Schembri, these pillars aim to improve the quality of life for Maltese citizens, with a view to positioning Malta as a global leader in sustainable, digitally advanced living.

Other panellists, including Stephanie Fabri, Silvan Mifsud, Stefano Mallia and Jerome Caruana Cilia, were encouraged by moderator Mark Lawrence Zammit to provide tangible suggestions on how Malta could achieve its Vision 2050 goals.