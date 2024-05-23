A man who harassed his parents, grandma and other family members for money to fuel his cocaine addiction, banging his partner’s head against a table when she refused to give him money, has been spared jail.

The 36-year old catering manager from Qormi was arraigned on Thursday following a report by his long-suffering father at the domestic violence hub on Tuesday evening.

The father told police that he had been trying to help his son kick his crack cocaine habit but “got nowhere.”

The accused kept harassing his family, demanding money from his parents, grandma, siblings and partner, explained prosecuting Inspector Christian Cauchi.

When police knocked at the man’s home on Wednesday, they found him there together with his partner. The woman, bearing visible marks on her face, silently motioned to the officers that she wished to have a private chat.

She later explained that her partner - the accused-had again demanded money. When she refused to hand over the cash, he went after her and banged her head.

On Thursday the man was charged with using violence to demand money from his relatives, harassing them, causing his elderly grandmother to suffer, slightly injuring his partner, causing her to fear violence as well as misuse of electronic communications equipment.

After consulting his legal aid lawyer, the accused registered an admission.

He confirmed that admission after a temporary pause in the proceedings and after Magistrate Victor George Axiaq warned him of the implications of that guilty plea.

“You do understand that your plea carries a possible jail term?”asked the court.

“Yes,” said the accused.

When making submissions on bail, the prosecution said that they “all want him [the accused] to kick his drug habit.”

In the circumstances, the prosecution did not suggest an effective term of imprisonment but a restraining order and a court order binding the accused under a monetary obligation not to further harass his victims.

Parte civile lawyer Arthur Azzopardi agreed, suggesting a maximum term of probation.

“He needs to overcome his drug addiction at the earliest possible,” said Azzopardi.

“What I wish is for my son to follow a drug rehabilitation programme….Drugs are landing him in this state,” said the accused’s father who was following the arraignment.

The accused said that he had racked up some €9,000 in debts and needed “to work so as to be able to pay.”

After hearing submissions the court declared the accused guilty and issued a three-year probation order, coupled with treatment and restraining orders for an equal term.

“Today you could have gone to jail….you’ve got another chance to kick drugs,” said the magistrate, warning the accused that he visit his relatives but could not ask them for money.

The minute he did that, his relatives would report him to the police, warned the court.

The names of the accused and his victims were banned from publication.

Inspector Christian Cauchi prosecuted.

Lawyer Mark Mifsud Cutajar was defence counsel.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi appeared parte civile.