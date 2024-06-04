A drug addict who was spared jail less than two weeks ago after admitting to harassing his parents and other family relatives for money was denied bail after allegedly returning to bad habits in breach of court orders.

The 36-year-old Qormi resident was escorted back to court merely twelve days after his previous arraignment where he had registered an admission and was placed under a probation order coupled with a restraining order to stop him from further harassing his long-suffering family.

But one week later, the man’s parents returned to the domestic violence unit reporting that their son was constantly pestering them for money to fuel his acute drug addiction.

When they refused to hand over money, he allegedly turned aggressive, banging and kicking up a commotion.

On June 1, the accused’s mother and grandmother filed an additional report.

During the umpteenth episode at his mother’s home, the accused’s brother stepped in to confront him as he banged and insisted on getting money.

His mother tried to calm down the situation by promising him money but when she did not, the accused headed to his grandmother’s home to demand money from her.

And so it continued, explained prosecuting inspector Omar Zammit.

The accused, who told the court that he was unemployed, pleaded not guilty to causing his alleged victims fear of violence, insulting and threatening them as well as breaching the restraining order imposed by Magistrate Victor George Axiaq on May 23.

Parte civile lawyer Frank Anthony Tabone explained that the accused had quit a drug rehabilitation course despite his relatives doing all they could to help him battle his severe addiction.

The man’s legal aid lawyer, Martin Farrugia, requested bail, arguing that the accused understood that he needed help and was willing to seek treatment voluntarily.

He also had a fixed address.

The accused’s partner testified briefly that she was willing to take him in and help him get all the treatment he needed.

But when asked by the prosecution whether she had called his relatives for money when harassed by the accused, the woman admitted that she had done so.

After hearing submissions Magistrate Gabriella Vella turned down the request for bail in light of the nature of the charges and the fact that the alleged victims who were still to testify were the accused’s close relatives.

The court recommended that the Prisons Director was to afford the accused all necessary assistance to address his addiction.

The court also upheld a joint request by the parties for a ban on all names to protect the accused’s family which included young children and an elderly person.

The minute his bail request was turned down the accused turned towards his father, seated at the back of the hall, muttering something under his breath.

An additional comment towards the prosecutor did not go unnoticed by the court.

“Do you want to face some more charges? Be quiet and stop it. Let the lawyer do his job,” warned Magistrate Vella.

And that silenced the accused.

Inspector Omar Zammit prosecuted.

Lawyer Martin Farrugia was legal aid counsel.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Frank Anthony Tabone are assisting the family.