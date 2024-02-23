A total of 431 people were admitted to the emergency department in 2022 suffering from cannabis intoxication, four times the number of cases reported in 2021, data in a new drug report has found.

In 2022, there were 1,072 drug-related emergencies, over double the number found in the previous year (513).

Most of those who sought medical assistance did so in connection with cannabis and cocaine.

According to data provided by a clinical toxicology unit at Mater Dei Hospital, the highest increase in drug-related emergencies was for admissions for cannabis intoxication, with 431 cases in 2022, compared to the 97 cases reported in 2021.

Unlike most other drugs, no fatal overdoses associated with cannabis use have ever been reported. However, excessive use can lead to anything from dizziness to psychosis. The report did not provide information about the symptoms patients who sought medical assistance for cannabis intoxication reported.

In December 2021, Malta became the first country in Europe to legalise the recreational and personal use of cannabis. The new rules on cannabis introduced the creation of cannabis associations and last month the first club began to distribute the drug to its members.

Drug related emergencies increased in 2022 when compared to 2021 figures. Photo: The National Report on the Drug Situation and Response in Malta

Double the number of emergencies related to cocaine use

Cocaine intoxication-related medical emergencies saw a large rise in 2022, doubling to 428 from the 273 cases reported in 2021.

The use of cocaine in Malta made headlines earlier this week when a European report noted that cocaine use in Malta has become prevalent at all sorts of festivities, including celebrations of religious events such as baptisms.

According to the National Report On the Drug Situation and Responses in Malta the figures show a steady increase of drug-related emergency admissions when compared to figures dating back to 2017.

In that year, there were 92 admissions for heroin, 102 for cannabis, 163 for cocaine and 88 for synthetic cannabinoid receptor agonists (SCRA).

In 2022, admissions due to heroin intoxication increased to 68, from the 43 reported the previous year.

There was also an increase in admissions related to synthetic cannabis, with 135 people requesting medical help.

More detail needed

The report, published by the Social Policy Ministry, was presented by the Manager at the National Focal Point Against Drug Abuse, Manuel Gellel on Friday.

Speaking to Times of Malta, Gellel said the data on drug-related emergencies did not provide detail on the reason (psychological or physical symptoms) why people are admitted to hospital in such cases.

“This is something we wish to gain more information on,” he explained.

“Whether someone sought medical assistance because they mixed two substances, or because they began to hallucinate, or experience heart palpitations.”

Patients required further medical and psychiatric services

A significant number of patients who seek medical help for drug-related emergencies require further care from other medical services, the report notes.

Of the 438 individuals who were admitted to the hospital for cocaine intoxication, 189 of them required further medical intervention, indicating that acute intoxication may lead to longer-term problems.

Another 111 patients who experienced cannabis intoxication were referred to another medical service. Thirty-nine patients admitted for synthetic cannabis-related intoxication and 26 patients for heroin intoxication were also directed to other services in 2021.

105 individuals who were admitted to hospital for emergency treatment following a cocaine intoxication later needed psychiatric care. Photo:National Report On the Drug Situation and Responses in Malta

Individuals with cocaine intoxication (105) had the highest number of referrals for psychiatric care, while 86 patients experiencing cannabis intoxication were admitted to psychiatric care.

For synthetic cannabis and heroin, those figures stood at 44 and 24 respectively.

According to police data, four people died from a drug overdose in 2022, all of them men.

Majority of individuals seeking rehab are for cocaine and heroin abuse

In a similar trend noted in last year’s report, the vast majority of people entering rehabilitation treatment do so primarily for their use of cocaine or heroin.

Similar to last year’s figures, heroin remains the most prevalent drug among those in treatment, with 908 of the 1,972 individuals in rehabilitation in 2022 primarily dependent on the drug.

This was followed by cocaine (750 individuals) and 233 individuals dependent on cannabis.

The data shows that 76 per cent (1,458 individuals) had already received treatment before 2022.

The report noted that currently, the most common primary drug among service users entering drug treatment for the first time is cocaine. It also noted an increase from 17% to 26% of new treatment entrants using heroin as the primary drug.

The use of cannabis among first-treated individuals decreased, from 28% in 2021 to 17% the following year.

In total, 140 people were arraigned on drug-related charges in 2022, a 45% drop from 2021 (256 arraignments), out of which 109 were hauled at court for trafficking, while the remaining cases (31) were for possession.

In 2022, police seized 2970.5 kilograms of cocaine as well as over 156 kilograms of cannabis and 19.6 kilograms of heroin.

Social Policy Minister Michael Falzon was present at the press conference.