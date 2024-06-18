A man went on a drunken rampage on Sunday, causing damage to 17 vehicles after his football team ended the match in a draw.

Johannes Herfuld Molgaard Trosborg, a 27-year-old Danish customer service employee working in gaming, landed in hot water after watching his national team held to a 1-1 draw by Slovenia in a European Championship on Sunday evening.

After the match, he allegedly went on an alcohol-fueled spree on the streets of Swieqi, leaving 17 damaged vehicles in his wake.

Still wearing his team’s red and white colours, the now-sober youth was escorted to court on Tuesday, charged with wilfully damaging the string of vehicles and disobeying lawful police orders.

He was also charged with being drunk in public and wilfully disturbing the public peace.

The accused, appearing at the docket dishevelled and one left-hand finger bandaged, pleaded guilty after consulting his legal aid lawyer.

He confirmed his “guilty” plea after being given time to reconsider.

The prosecution said that the accused had cooperated fully and had registered an admission at the earliest stage.

In view of that, they suggested a suspended sentence and a fine as punishment.

Defence lawyer, Ingrid Zammit Young, explained that the accused was drunk at the time.

“He’s very sorry for what he did,” said the lawyer, adding that the accused was willing to cover all damages he had caused.

“Do you still confirm?” asked the court.

“Yes,” replied the accused.

After hearing submissions Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo condemned the youth to an 18-month jail term suspended for four years and a fine of €150.

The court observed that it could not order the accused to pay damages since there was nothing in the records of the case about the amount of damages wreaked.

The prosecution said that they were not yet in a position to quantify the damages.

“Drink with moderation…Don’t get drunk again,” warned the magistrate after handing down judgment, explaining that the suspended sentence was applicable in any other EU member state.

“I will go to treatment,” said the accused.

“Good. I’m happy to hear that,” was the court’s final word.

Inspectors Michael Vella and Roderick Attard prosecuted.