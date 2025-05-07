A drunk man gained access to the roof of the President’s Palace, in Valletta after climbing nearby scaffolding.

The 21-year-old Irish man was arrested in the early hours of the morning on April 24 after being spotted on the roof of the Grand Master’s Palace, according to the police.

He was “apprehended and arrested immediately” after the police were informed of his presence on the roof, a police spokesperson said in response to questions from Times of Malta.

“It was later established that the individual had climbed a scaffolding from a nearby street and then eventually accessed the palace roof. Palace security staff spotted him immediately and promptly alerted the police.”

The man was arraigned the following day, where he was charged with entering a restricted area and being drunk and incapable of taking care of himself. He pleaded guilty to all charges and was conditionally discharged for one year, with a court ban issued on the publication of the man’s name.

Times of Malta understands the man has since left the country.

The Valletta palace is the official seat of the president and is guarded by the Armed Forces of Malta. It recently underwent a €30 million restoration project, which included modernisation of its security infrastructure.

In April last, year an architect involved in the restoration was charged with theft after antique vases and a clock went missing from the historic building.