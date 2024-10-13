Two passengers say they are angry at KM Malta Airlines’ handling of an intoxicated passenger who disrupted others on board before he vomited as the plane was about to land.

Robert Cassar, who was travelling with his fiancée from London Heathrow to Malta on September 19, accused the airline staff of mishandling the situation despite the passenger’s unruly behaviour.

He said a passenger seated in the row in front of them exhibited a range of disruptive behaviours throughout the flight, including shouting, singing, taking unauthorised photos, and vaping.

Vaping, like smoking, is strictly prohibited on aircraft, but the cabin crew did not notice it, Cassar claimed.

“In hindsight, I should have reported the vaping there and then, but it wasn’t particularly bothering us and I’m not the kind to cause unnecessary hassle. So I let it go,” he said.

“However, what must have been very clear to cabin crew was that the man and his friends kept ordering alcohol, despite looking clearly intoxicated. And cabin crew continued to serve them beers, vodka and other hard spirits.”

The situation took a turn for the worse as soon as the plane began its landing routine.

The passenger began to throw up uncontrollably on the seats, the floor and the side of the plane, Cassar said. The vomit even splattered onto his fiancée’s clothes and belongings.

“To say it was projectile vomiting would be an understatement,” Cassar said.

“We pressed the call button multiple times, but no one came to help. For the remainder of the flight, other passengers around us looked visibly disgusted, gagging, with their heads buried in their shirts to avoid smelling the horrible odour.”

Cassar acknowledged cabin crew may have been unable to assist immediately if they had instructions to remain seated during landing, but added they were not keen on doing anything about it after landing either. The disruptive passenger was let off the plane upon landing and allowed to leave without consequences.

“The cabin crew simply told us they couldn’t do anything now that the flight was over, and that we should have reported him before,” he said.

“There were around half a dozen other passengers complaining with us, but the staff wouldn’t even look into the case or acknowledge the discomfort we had to go through, or even let him off the aircraft with a warning. It’s not fair.”

Two complaints ‘not heeded’

A few days later, Cassar complained about the incident on social media and one user in the comments section confirmed he was a passenger that day: “I remember the guys you’re talking about, can be a witness if needed.”

Moreover, Cassar filed two, separate formal complaints with the airline since then, to which he only received automated replies promising him a staff member would be in touch with him as soon as possible.

“I don’t want anything except recognition for the discomfort that we, as passengers and their customers, had to go through,” he said.

“I’m not interested in compensation – monetary or otherwise – I simply expect acknowledgement. The passenger should at least have been warned or fined, but it’s too late for that now.”

Questions were sent to KM Malta Airlines, which said it would be dealing with the complaint directly with the customer.