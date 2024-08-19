By using USB or Bluetooth to connect your PC to a gamepad, DS4Windows is a virtual emulator and gamepad input mapper that lets you simulate an XBox 360 controller for your DualSense, PS5, or DualShock 4. Several PC games that don't officially support X Box, PS4, PS5, or other controllers may be played by linking a connected controller, such as the DS4, to a virtual Xbox 360 instance.

For more than 10 years, it has assisted players in using Dualsense, DualShock 4/3/2, PlayStation Move, Sixaxis, X Box Controller, and other applications to play PC games. By enabling profile creation, DS4Windows gives users the ability to personalize the controller. Are you prepared to use the Trackpad and Haptic Feedback to the fullest extent possible to fully explore the capabilities of this tool?

DS4Windows: the features

Preset options: Includes pre-programmed choices such as Gamepad, Gamepad with Mouse-like Joystick, KB + M Controls, KB + M Controls with Gyro Mouse, Gamepad with Gyro Mouse, and Gamepad with Precise Camera.

Lightbar control: Two modes, Normal and Passthru, are included with Lightbar Control. For driving reasons, the second mode is not available. You may easily change the colors of the lightbar in normal mode.

Wireless rumble support: Support for the new Dualsense controllers via wireless rumbe is included with the DS4 Windows. For the players to experience the real-time game effects while they are wired or connected by Bluetooth.

Profile system: Users may create N different profiles using DS4 Windows. Changes to your controller's settings are simple to make with profiles. Adapt separate profiles to your preferred game by changing the settings.

Dual stage trigger effect: You may access Dual Stage Trigger Effects like Full Click, Pulse, and Rigid by going to Axis Config > Sensitivity > Trigger Effect 1. For the L2 and R2 buttons, you may choose the trigger effects.

Full controller remap: Includes a completely remappable virtual gamepad and keyboard/mouse pairing. In addition, if you select the Gamepad + KB + M preset option, you can remap the keys on your controller, keyboard, and mouse.

Swap controller to profile: The players may quickly swap their controllers to profiles after creating a lot of them. It is possible to schedule this action to begin upon the launch of a certain game or app.

Enable gyroscope: Controls (Accel), Mouse, Mouse Joystick, Directional Swipe, and Passthru are some of the gyro modes available in DS4Windows. Many settings, such as Smoothing and Invert X & Y, are available for each mode.

Controller deadzones: Dead zone and anti-dead zone support is provided by DS4Win. The default parameters for the radial and axial dead zone types are max zone = 1 and dead & anti-dead zones = 0, however, players can modify them.

Step-by-step guide: Installing DS4 Windows on a PC or Laptop (Windows 7/8.1/10/11)

Let us begin the installation process if you have downloaded the DS4Windows app and the necessary drivers, including the FakerInput Driver, 360 Driver (for Windows 7 users), HidHide Driver, and ViGEmBus Driver.

Winrar or 7zip may be used to extract the DS4Windows_3.3.3_x64.zip file to a folder.

You see a complete list of files after downloading them in the folder,

In the above step, double-tap the DS4Windows.exe file. It may be used without a computer because it is a stand-alone program. Hit the "Run anyway" button to proceed if the "Windows Protected Your PC" screen appears while launching it.

Installing the ViGEmBus Driver is the first step, according to the instructions. Check out the installation instructions for the ViGEmBus driver.

exclusive to users of Windows 7: Installing 360 Driver is necessary. Read the 360 Driver Installation Guide from the official source.

When all the above-mentioned procedures are complete, you may use Bluetooth or a wired connection (such as a USB connection) to connect the DualShock 4 or Dualsense Controller to your PC.

Use the Micro-USB Cable to attach it to your PC and PS 3/4/5 Controller to connect it via USB.

To establish a Bluetooth connection, press and hold the PS button for three seconds. Once you pick the lightbar under Bluetooth devices on your PC, it will start to double flash. In case if you want to connect with your Mac, then one should definitely have to use official folium to play their favourite games.

Frequently Asked Questions

Ds4Windows: Is it secure?

Without requiring any additional rights on your computer, this software is entirely secure to use.

What is the process of DS4 Windows?

You can connect the physical controller to your computer by using it to simulate the virtual Xbox or Playstation gamepad.

Is Windows for DS4 a scam?

No, the software is genuine and has been providing trouble-free service to users for over a decade.

Conclusion

That's almost everything you need to know to use and interact with DS4Windows on a PC as smoothly and error-free as possible. Please notify us using the comments area below if you have any queries.