DSL Dire Straits Legacy will headline the inaugural edition of the Ħamrun Music Fest ‒ formerly known as Summer Vibes ‒ being held on July 9 at the School of Music grounds, Ħamrun.

The tribute act features various musicians who actually played and toured with the legendary British rock band:

• Alan Clark, the original keyboardist and the first full-time member to join Mark Knopfler in the classic line-up ‒ Alan was integral to the band’s evolution and global success;

• Phil Palmer, a celebrated guitarist who joined Dire Straits during their monumental On Every Street tour and who is known for his refined technique and versatility;

• Danny Cummings, the renowned percussionist whose dynamic rhythms added depth and energy during Dire Straits’ final world tour; and

• Mel Collins, an iconic saxophonist with a rich history in progressive rock and jazz and whose soulful solos added unforgettable layers to Dire Straits’ live and studio performances.

These musicians, alongside other seasoned performers, will bring the Dire Straits catalogue to the stage, including timeless classics such as Sultans of Swing, Romeo and Juliet, Money for Nothing and Brothers in Arms.

Doors open at 8pm, with a warm-up set by Family 3, featuring acclaimed Italian guitarist Fabrizio Fedele.

Tickets from ticketline.com.mt. For more information, visit the festival’s Facebook page.