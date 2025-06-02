Malta hosted its first-ever Duanwu Cup − Dragon Boat Friendship Race on May 24, marking a significant step in China-Malta cultural exchange.

The event was held in honour of the traditional Chinese Dragon Boat Festival (Duanwu Festival), bringing together Maltese and Chinese communities in a festive and symbolic celebration.

Organised by the China Cultural Centre in Malta, in collaboration with the Birgu Regatta Club, the Maltese Chinese Chamber of Commerce and the Chinese Community Association in Malta, the event saw two traditional Maltese regatta boats − each crewed by a mixed team of Maltese and Chinese rowers − competing in a spirited race across the open waters of Vittoriosa.

Spectators watched with enthusiasm as the crews paddled in unison to the beat of a traditional Chinese drum, embodying the harmony and teamwork that the Dragon Boat Festival celebrates.

While the race was friendly in nature, it also carried the excitement of competition. The winning team was awarded medals and a commemorative cup, while the second-placed team also received medals in recognition of their participation and effort.

Audrey Randich, assistant secretary of the Birgu Regatta Club, welcomed the opportunity to host this historic event, affirming the club’s support for future editions and the importance of fostering cultural awareness through sport and tradition.

Ian Mizzi, president of the Maltese Chinese Chamber of Commerce, emphasised the value of experiencing cultural traditions first-hand and noted the powerful sense of unity the event brought to participants and spectators alike.

Yuan Yuan, director of the China Cultural Centre in Malta, described the race as a symbolic bridge between Chinese and Maltese people and expressed deep appreciation to all the supporting partners. She noted the significance of this first edition and the hope that it marks the beginning of many such events in the future.

Among the rowers, Ralph Ma, one of the Chinese participants from the winning team, shared his excitement about taking part in the first Duanwu race in Malta. He admitted that controlling the boat had been challenging at first, but he thoroughly enjoyed the experience and valued the opportunity to be involved in such a meaningful event.

Andrew Bugeja, one of the Maltese rowers from the winning team, noted that while it was initially difficult to adapt, the team quickly learned to row effectively together. He highlighted the enjoyment of sharing the boat with their Chinese teammates and expressed hope that this race would become an annual tradition.

The Dragon Boat Festival, a major event in the Chinese cultural calendar, dates back over 2,000 years. It commemorates the patriotic poet Qu Yuan and is celebrated with boat races, the preparation of zongzi (sticky rice dumplings), and traditional health-preserving practices such as wearing herbal sachets and hanging wormwood.

The festival was recognised by UNESCO as a World Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2009.