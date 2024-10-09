The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh on Wednesday visited a villa in Guardamangia where the late Queen Elizabeth lived for almost three years, and posed for photos on the same spot as she had done.

Elizabeth, then a princess, lived at Villa Guardamangia between 1949 and 1951 while her husband Prince Philip was posted to Malta with the Royal Navy.

Prince Edward, their youngest child, had not been born at the time, but he showed a keen interest in the villa as he was shown around, along with his wife Sophie.

The building is currently in a sorry state, having been in a state of abandon for many years. It was acquired by the government five years ago and extensive restoration works have been taken in hand by Heritage Malta.

The royal couple posed in the villa’s gardens, mezzanine, and roof, mirroring the famous images of the young royals from a time the Queen fondly described as "happy days."

The royal couple photographed at Villa Guardamangia by former Times of Malta photographer Frank Attard.

Villa Guardamangia is historically significant since it was the only permanent residence outside the UK to house the British monarch.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici greeted the royal couple along with Heritage Malta officials. A small crowd, including British expatriates and local older residents applauded and some neighbours displayed a Union Jack and a Maltese flag as they waved at the duke and duchess from a rooftop, and got a wave back.

Duke and Duchess attempting to recreate his parents iconic photo but were restricted due to safety reasons Photo: Chris Sant fournier

Among those at the villa was Elizabeth Pule, daughter of Jessie Grech, who had served as the Queen’s lady-in-waiting during her time in Malta.

Pule shared her personal connection to the royal family, saying that the royal family fondly called her mother 'Sergeant Major Jessie' because of her strict ways.

"This opportunity to meet the Duke and Duchess meant a lot to me. It shows that they appreciated and haven't forgotten my mother," she told Times of Malta.

The Duke and Duchess are due to attend an ecumenical service at the Anglican Pro-Cathedral later on Wednesday.

Duke and Ducchess with well wishers in the background Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

They will also visit the National Library to view artefacts documenting Malta’s changing relationship with the UK, including a letter signed by Queen Elizabeth II inaugurating the first parliament in 1964.

The Duchess of Edinburgh will lay flowers in Valletta at the memorial in memory of Daphne Caruana Galizia who was killed in 2017.

She will also attend a discussion with members of Malta’s Police Force and Human Rights Directorate about supporting victims of human-trafficking and gender-based violence.

The Duke and Duchess will wrap up their three-day Malta visit by attending the King’s Birthday Reception, hosted by the British High Commissioner.