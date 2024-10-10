Prince Edward the Duke of Edinburgh visited Dar tal-Providenza home for people with disabilities at the end of his visit to Malta.

He was shown around by the home's director Fr Martin Micallef and Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia.

The head of the Malta Paralympic Committee, Prof. Joseph Grima, briefed the duke about Project Move, which aims to encourage people with disabilities to be involved in physical activity and sport.

The duke also visited a rowing gym, funded by the Malta Council for Voluntary Organisations, The facility is open to all, including people with disabilities.