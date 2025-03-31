Popular Msida snack bar Duke's is looking for new managers, after its current caretakers announced they would be stepping down for health reasons.

The snack bar on Triq Bondin, most famous for its ftira, has been a beloved lunch spot for workers and students from the nearby Junior College for decades.

Operator Jason Carabott announced his and his wife Tania's departure from Dukes on a post on Facebook group 'Are You Being Served?'.

"Unfortunately, due to health-related issues, me and my wife Tania need to stop from managing Duke's," Carabott wrote.

He urged anyone "genuinely interested" in taking over the running of the snack bar to get in touch with him.

Carabott's post was met with widespread sadness by commentators, who noted that the snack bar had served multiple generations of patrons.

"This place holds so many memories of youth to so many people over so many generations. I used to hang around there and 33 years later my son did too. I hope someone takes it and handles it with the same love," one person wrote.

"So sad to hear this Jason. The shop will never be the same without you, with your charisma, cleanliness, customer service and your attention to detail on the food," wrote another.

Several others wished the couple a speedy recovery.

In 2019, Duke's was forced to close after the ceiling collapsed. The overlying building was undergoing construction work at the time.

The snack bar reopened almost a year later with new branding.