Metal barriers have been erected around the Triton Fountain to reduce the dumping of debris while restoration works are ongoing.

Located just outside City Gate, the 65-year-old fountain is an iconic landmark, but tourists have been kept at arm’s length from its ledge in recent weeks.

A Transport and Public Works Ministry spokesperson said the fountain is undergoing the “most extensive” refurbishment since its re-inauguration in 2018, following a €4 million budget to restore the poor condition of its basin and figures.

The barriers – put in place for the general public’s safety and to reduce debris falling into the fountain – are expected to be removed by Monday.

“Most of the intervention consists in the replacement of the two filtration pumps and the changing of the sand contained in the accompanying filters,” the spokesperson told Times of Malta.

She explained this was necessary to ensure the water quality remains “optimum” at all times. Work also included new waterproofing of the bottom of the fountain to address the extensive stains caused by coins and other debris dumped by bystanders.

“Unfortunately, plastic debris in the pipes need to be removed,” she said, adding it had blocked a significant number of 6mm wide nozzles.

“Ninety-six new nozzles have been ordered from Italy which will require dismantling of the current nozzles to install the new ones and subsequent calibration.”

The temporary barriers will remain in place until the works are completed to reduce the probability of further debris being dumped into the fountain.

There are plans in the pipeline for the replacement of 32 light fittings to be procured for the architectural lighting system.