Dun Victor Grech, the Caritas Malta campaigner whose name was synonymous with the Church-led organisation, will be laid to rest on Saturday following a funeral at St John’s Co-Cathedral.

Grech died on February 5, aged 95, and his funeral is being organised by the state.

His hearse will depart from the San Blas rehabilitation centre, where people undergoing Caritas rehab programmes will pay him their final respects, at around 9.15am.

Grech’s body will then be taken to Ibragg, where Grech lived and served, before the cortege ends in Valletta for his funeral mass.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna will lead the celebration, which is due to begin at around 10.30am.

President Myriam Spiteri Debono, Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition leader Bernard Grech are among the dignitaries due to attend the funeral.

Dun Victor Grech. Photo: Caritas Malta

Crowds of people paid their respect to Grech on Friday, visiting the Żebbuġ-based San Blas centre to view his body lying in repose.

Grech was involved in Caritas since its inception in Malta in 1977 and served as its director for decades. Apart from his campaigning work against drug and alcohol abuse, he also worked on public radio, leading an advice show for 50 years.

Grech was made a member of the National order of Merit in 1993 and received the European Citizens’ Prize in 2013. In 2021 he was awarded Ġieħ iż-Żejtun and also won the annual Active Aging Award.