The sister duo Kayati, of X Factor fame, are back with their latest single, Happier. This new release showcases the duo’s signature emotional depth, blending rich melodies with lyrics that resonate with listeners on a deeply personal level.

“Happier is a track very close to us as it manages to express the essence of striving for joy while navigating life’s distractions,” say the sisters.

“Our song shares the challenges of trying to stay focused on what truly matters when you’re surrounded by the opinions of others of who you should be.”

Indeed, Happier resonates with anyone who has felt the pressure to fit in while waiting for a deeper sense of fulfilment.

“The song is for those who are trying to block the opinions of others and simply want to find happiness within themselves,” they continue.

Recently, the duo released two singles that gained significant attention, helping them build a dedicated fan base.

Kayati says they are constantly writing and working on new material, with plans to release more music throughout the year.

Fans may remember the duo from Season 1 of X Factor Malta, where they made it to the live shows. Since then, they have continued to build their musical repertoire, releasing previous tracks About You and Happy Birthday.

Happier was produced by Peter Borg at Railway Studios and is now available on all major streaming platforms. Stay connected with Kayati on social media for updates on upcoming releases and performances.