Three months after getting into a kayak for the first time, Andrew Pisani is planning to paddle 100 kilometres between Malta and Sicily for charity.

The 42-year-old Caritas worker will set out with fitness instructor Robert Scerri, 43, from Marina di Ragusa on the morning of September 29 and plans to arrive at around 5pm in Exiles, Sliema.

Their biggest supporter will be five-year-old Kate Feriggi, as the challenge aims to raise funds for therapy to help her live with Tatton-Brown Rahman Syndrome.

Kate is one of just 200 people in the world with the condition, characterised by physical and intellectual disabilities.

Pisani volunteered to join Scerri, an avid kayaker, when he first heard about the challenge, dubbed Kayak4Kate.

“I didn’t think it would be that hard,” he laughs. “I feel the pressure but I know we can do it.”

The duo are training rigorously, spending six days a week in the gym and on the water, with their longest kayaking session so far being 65km in a single day. They have so far managed to raise €10,000.

During the challenge, they will be supported by a boat carrying around 10 people, who will provide nutrition, guidance and also emotional support.

Kate will track their progress from abroad, where she will be undergoing therapy.

“She will be with us in spirit and online,” said Scerri, who was inspired to create the challenge after meeting Kate. “I am excited and confident we can do it.”

Last year, Kate’s parents told Times of Malta how she requires three to four hours of therapy each day with the treatment costing €2,500 a month.

Her mother said she is so thankful for the pair’s efforts to help her child.

“To have friends like this is a blessing for us,” she said.

Donations can be made by contacting the organisers via e-mail at kayak4kate@gmail.com or through the Facebook page Kayak4Kate.