Two men were remanded in custody on Monday after being accused of beating up a motorist and stealing his car in Gzira last week.

Emanuel Bianchi, 41, and Gilmour Flask, 28, pleaded not guilty to aggravated theft, injuring the owner of the car, and recidivism. Flask also denied breaching bail conditions.

Inspector Michael Vella told the court how at 5am on April 7, the victim told the police how he was assaulted and his car was stolen at Gżira seafront.

The vehicle was later found in Ta’Xbiex.

Sources told Times of Malta that one of the accused had been travelling in the car with the alleged victim. For some reason the victim stopped the car and got out. He was then allegedly assaulted by his passenger and another man who had been nearby. The aggressors then dived into the car and drove off.

They were arrested shortly after.

Legal aid lawyer Julia Micallef Stafrace requested bail.

The prosecution objected, with lawyer Clive Aquilina arguing that Bianchi was given a chance to reform “just a few months back” but did not respect the court.

“He is unemployed, and has a problem with drugs, and the chances are he will commit another crime,” Aquilina said. “That is his character, he is a person with a never-ending list of crimes, and he is a threat to society,” he continued, as Bianchi could be heard passing comments in court.

As for Flask, Aquilina said a few weeks ago he was handed a suspended sentence for a similar crime.

He also pointed out that the victim still had to testify.

“They have zero respect towards the court,” he concluded.

The request for bail was denied by Magistrate Elaine Rizzo.

Shortly after the sitting ended, a commotion broke out outside the courtroom, as Bianchi allegedly made offensive comments at the prosecutor.

The accused were called back in the court, with the magistrate warning him that insulting lawyers had serious consequences.

“We are all doing our job here, and everyone must show respect towards everyone in here. Any sign of disrespect is a crime. This time you’re excused,” she concluded.

Inspector Michael Vella prosecuted with the assistance of AG lawyers Clive Aquilina and Martina Calleja.

Lawyer Maria Micallef Stafrace appeared as legal aid.