It is quite common for people who manage large firms and institutions to prepare a plan which determines and defines the future objectives and aims of that organisation. Even families need to prepare a plan for their future. Governments too tend to prepare such plans which sometimes are called a “road map” or a “vision”.

To be beneficial, these plans need to be realistic and achievable, and they must make allowances for changes that will be expected to take place in the near future.

Therefore, goals, targets and investment procedures and policies will be laid out so that stakeholders, shareholders and employees will know where their future is heading.

In its usual bombastic style, the government has just issued its vision for 2050. Not for 10, 15, or 20 years, but for 25 years!

Before the 2013 general elections, Labour promised one and all that it had a clearly defined road map and they insisted they knew exactly how to steer Malta into safe and successful economic waters. We were promised heaven on earth and the sky was the limit.

The reality is that none of what was promised was done, and what they actually did was not promised!

Surely no one knew that they planned to hand over the state hospitals to unknown and strange robbers who milked the Maltese taxpayers the tune €400 million, or that they were going to sell Maltese passports to shady anonymous people who came from afar, or even that Enemalta would be sold in mysterious ways.

All of the above raised a stink of corruption the likes of which have never been smelt. Mafia bosses were made to appear as amateurs.

The local courts dissolved the hospitals deal, the European courts have just rebuked the sale of passports, and the sale of Enemalta is shrouded in serious corruption doubts.

Twelve years down the line, the country is at a dangerous crossroads because the economic path chosen by the PL has driven the country in all the wrong directions and economists and strategists are now seriously doubting its sustainability.

Shall we proceed with overdevelopment, overpopulation and overtourism?

All these ‘overs’ have strained the country’s infrastructure so badly that we are facing a crisis in practically all the important sectors, including traffic, power supply, state hospitals, garbage, environment and education, and it is almost certain that we shall soon be facing a sewage crisis.

Before the 2022 general elections, with great pomp and wastefulness, they promised to solve the traffic problem by introducing an underground metro system.

So detailed were the plans that one imagined that they would kick-start works in no time at all.

With detailed images, sketches and photomontages, they promised to turn St Anne Street in Floriana and the busy road in front the San Ġwann parish church into huge public gardens.

They promised to pull down properties to make way for open spaces and to purchase land to be turned into piazzas. Two years on, these projects have been mercilessly ditched.

Because it has failed so miserably in delivering promises, central government has felt the need to alienate and dupe people with a 25-year vision.

Lo and behold, all that the vision envisages is an extension of what Nationalist governments of 20 years ago introduced: igaming, pharmaceutical companies, shipping industry, airline repairs, more electrical interconnectors. The rest is made up of unattainable dreams, recycled ideas and phony hope.

At no stage does the vision explain how it plans to tackle and solve the present problems that are facing the country as a result of the rapid and continuous increase in the population, in development and in tourism.

If the Planning Authority keeps issuing permits for the construction of numerous very large developments of dubious physical and social quality, this inevitably means that the population and tourism are going to keep on increasing in large numbers, which means that the present problems that the country is facing are only going to keep on increasing.

The country needs strong leaders who can map and plan a steady future for this beautiful country of ours.

Populistic measures adopted by successive PL governments have ruined the country’s moral fibre. State employment is bloated, with too many unproductive employees. The government itself is too large, with unnecessary and costly ministers, parliamentary secretaries, persons of trust, advisers and what not.

Dishing out unearned cheques to people who do not deserve them is atrocious.

Donating social benefits to people who do not deserve them is suicidal.

Overspending has driven state debt to record levels – a debt which has to be paid back at some stage, surely not by the present generation but by those of our children and grandchildren. The example set by the government is deplorable, condemnable and despicable.

This has all been done in the name of votes. All that the government cares about is to win the general election. History will shame successive PL governments for having ruined Malta, squandered its wealth and torn up its reputation.

Do not play Russian roulette with Malta’s future. Short- term gains lead to long-term pains. We must choose quality as opposed to quantity.

We must build on solid foundations and we must have a well- trained workforce that is prepared to embrace challenges and changes.

This country must be governed by serious people who have the country’s well-being at heart and not by daylight robbers.

I will certainly not trust Malta’s future in PL’s hands. Will you?

Noel Muscat is the mayor of Swieqi.