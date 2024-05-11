Eurovision Song Contest organisers have disqualified the Dutch entry from taking part in Saturday’s grand finale.

Joost Klein was sent home after allegations that he intimidated a female member of the song contest’s production crew, the European Broadcasting Union said.

The singer was originally among the favourites to win this year’s edition of the song contest, which is being held in the Swedish city Malmo.

Swedish police said they were investigating a report that a man made “unlawful threats” at the contest venue, Malmo Arena.

They said they questioned the suspect and that the case would now go to the relevant prosecutor in a few weeks.

The EBU subsequently said it was disqualifying the contestant.

"We maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards inappropriate behaviour at our event and are committed to providing a safe and secure working environment for all staff at the Contest," they said.

"In light of this, Joost Klein's behaviour towards a team member is deemed in breach of Contest rules."

The EBU dismissed rumours that Klein had clashed with another delegation or performer.

Klein was alleged to have had an altercation with Israel’s entry after he was not allowed to perform during a dress rehearsal on Friday evening. He covered his face with a flag while the Israeli Eden Golan answered questions at a press conference some days ago.