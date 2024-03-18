Malta U-21 coach Ivan Woods named a 23-man squad ahead of their UEFA Championship qualifiers this week.

The Malta national team will be heading to Belgium to face the home side on Friday and then he will be facing Slovakia in an international friendly on Monday, March 25.

The Malta youngsters are still in search of their first points in the group and are bracing themselves for a tough challenge against the strong Belgian side.

Woods have brought into his squad Australia-based midfielder Dylan Scicluna.

The Western Sydney Wanderers player has joined the squad and is in line to play a leading role against the Belgians.

