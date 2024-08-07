In an era of rapid societal shifts and global challenges, a forward-thinking national strategy on education is not just desirable but essential. Recognising this, Malta has unveiled its National Strategy for Education 2024-2030.

While laudable in many aspects, this comprehensive plan prompts a critical question: does it adequately prioritise the foundational years of education, the ‘first 1,000 days’, and beyond that sow the seeds for lifelong learning and development?

At its core, Malta’s National Education Strategy champions a holistic approach to education, focusing on three pillars: well-being, growth and empowerment, and equity and inclusion.

This triad stresses a commitment to cultivating academically proficient individuals and resilient, socially aware citizens.

Furthermore, the strategy’s alignment with the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4 – Quality Education by 2030 – highlights its commitment to high educational standards.

However, despite these strengths, the strategy marginalises one critical component: the early years of education. The initial phase of a child’s educational journey, particularly from birth to seven years, lays the groundwork for future learning.

Research and various European directives, including the European Pillar of Social Rights and the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union, emphasise the importance of affordable and high-quality early childhood education and care (ECEC).

International agreements, such as the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and SDG 4.2, further highlight the need for securing quality early childhood development, care and pre-primary education for all by 2030.

The strategy’s limited focus on the early years raises concerns about the feasibility of achieving its broader educational goals. A comprehensive approach that encompasses the 0-7 age range is crucial. Early childhood experiences significantly influence later academic achievement and the likelihood of early school leaving. Malta’s strategy needed to reflect this understanding to ensure sustainable educational progress.

The strategy’s omission of a robust plan for early childhood education is a serious oversight. Investment in ECEC yields substantial economic and social returns, especially for disadvantaged children and those in, and at risk of, poverty.

To truly nurture the seeds of education, a National Education Strategy for Malta should prioritise and integrate a comprehensive and inclusive perspective towards high-quality ECEC for every child, such as:

1. Government-appointed Early Childhood Education and Care Advisory Committee: Establish an advisory group to prioritise multisectoral action and ensure the integration of ECEC (0-7) through a systemic approach. This group should include professionals from various sectors to develop strategic plans that address the effective implementation of recent ECEC policy documents, reforms and the professionalisation of the ECEC workforce.

2. Professionalisation and Support for Educators: Early childhood educators are not babysitters. Malta should recognise early childhood educators as part of the teaching profession and provide them with the same status, rights and rewards as teachers in compulsory schooling. This includes the possibility for educators working in childcare and kindergarten to acquire a permanent teacher’s warrant.

3. Holistic and Inclusive Curriculum Development: Ensure that the education system has the right policy infrastructure to promote and support all educators in implementing a high-quality early years (0-7) curriculum that is learner-centred and emphasises responsive, meaningful, contextualised and playful pedagogies.

This approach fosters intrinsic motivation, child participation in curriculum development and deep learning, laying a strong foundation for future educational success and active citizenship.

4. Continuous Professional Development Support, Parent Partnership and Research: Invest in ongoing monitoring, support and professional development for ECEC leaders and educators working with the under-7s and their families. Encourage research incorporating young children’s feedback on their learning experiences.

The latter will pave the way to educational practices grounded in democratic and socially just decision-making.

Malta’s National Education Strategy 2024-2030 is a step forward in its mission to improve the education system.

However, to truly nurture the seeds of a sustainable, high-quality and socially just educational system, the strategy must prioritise the early years, ensuring that all young children secure their rightful access to high-quality ECEC.

By mainstreaming the early years (0-7) within the national education agenda, Malta can cultivate a future-ready nation, achieving not just the targets for 2030 but laying the groundwork for lasting educational success and overall well-being.

Let’s make the early years count.

Charmaine Bonello is senior lecturer in early childhood and primary education, Faculty of Education at the University of Malta.