The China Cultural Centre in Malta is inviting the public to an enchanting evening of Chinese music at the concert ‘East Meets West - A Glimpse of the Silk Road,’ featuring an ensemble of distinguished musicians from the Chinese Orchestra of the China National Opera and Dance Drama Theatre. This cultural event will take place on Wednesday, May 22, at 7pm at Sir Temi Zammit Hall, University of Malta, Msida.

The varied repertoire presents traditional classics, modern folk tunes, and innovative compositions blending Chinese folk instruments with the cello. This showcases the broad spectrum of Chinese folk music styles and illustrates its continuous evolution and creativity.

In the lineup of musical selections, audiences can expect being charmed by "Camel Bells Along the Silk Road," performed as a Zhongruan Solo. This piece is a fusion of folk songs from Xinjiang, China, parts of which were prominently featured in the Oscar-winning film, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. Additionally, the programme will include the chamber music piece Axi People Dancing Under the Moon, adapted from the iconic ethnic folk dance of the Yi ethnic group in China.

The captivating ensemble of instruments that will be played comprises an array of evocative sounds, including the melodious tones of the zhongruan, the ethereal whispers of the bamboo flute, the vibrant resonance of the yangqin, the soulful strains of the erhu, the delightful melodies of the guzheng, and the rich depth of the cello. This eclectic combination promises a mesmerising auditory journey that transcends boundaries and invites listeners to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Chinese musical traditions.

Admission is free, however, reservation is recommended. Please e-mail events2024ccc@gmail.com or register here.