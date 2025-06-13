Members of the Eastern Regional Council have called for fresh elections in Għargħur, a month after the former PN mayor Helen Gauci was ousted after losing a no-confidence vote.

Despite winning 62 per cent of votes, the Nationalist Party lost control of the Għargħur council after one of the party’s three councillors, Francesca Attard, quit the party.

Attard went on to vote to depose PN mayor Gauci and support PL councillor Mariah Meli to become mayor instead.

RELATED STORIES Explainer: What happened in the Għargħur local council?

PN mayor loses confidence vote in stormy Gharghur council meeting

The Eastern Regional Council includes 12 localities- Birkirkara, Pembroke, Swieqi, Pieta, Għargħur, Lija, Msida, Ta'Xbiex, St Julians, Sliema, Iklin and Gżira.

The motion was proposed by Iklin mayor Dorian Sciberras and was seconded by councillors and mayors from Msida, Birkirkara, Lija, Swieqi, St Julian’s and Sliema- half of the Eastern Regional Council.

“Democracy must not only be preached but also practiced,” the motion read.

The motion included a strong condemnation of the PL and independent council members who were involved in voting out Gauci. The motion thanked Gauci for her dedicated work and her contribution to the locality as a member of the Eastern Region.

The Eastern Regional Council is not the first to call for a re-election to be held at Għargħur.

Last month, the Nationalist Party also called for fresh elections to give residents the "opportunity to express their will once again".

Gauci had described the no-confidence vote against her as a “political manoeuvre” reminiscent of the 1980s.