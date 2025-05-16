Easyjet Engineering Malta celebrated its first anniversary of operations on the island on Friday with a visit from President Myriam Spiteri Debono.

Part of the European airline, the company plays a critical role in servicing Easyjet’s fleet of over 350 aircraft.

Since it began operating to and from Malta in 2008, Easyjet has carried over four million passengers and serves more than 500,000 customers each year through its network from Malta.

Easyjet Engineering’s operations in Malta employs around 470 people and provides apprenticeship and training opportunities to Maltese engineering students who are pursuing courses at MCAST. Currently, there are more than 70 students in this apprenticeship.

During her visit the President acknowledged the employees’ contribution and skills that have allowed Malta to be at the forefront as a strategic engineering hub in the aviation sector, recognized for providing services that meet high standards of quality and safety.