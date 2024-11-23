MADC’s Ebenezer Scrooge! The Panto will be the first pantomime to grace the stage at the newly refurbished Salesian Theatre in Sliema. Written by panto master Alan Montanaro and directed by the acclaimed Steve Casaletto, this festive treat opens on Boxing Day and runs until January 5.

Stephen Oliver brings the quintessential miser Ebenezer Scrooge to life, in a vibrant Victorian London where he meets a lively mix of ghosts and oddball characters who help him remember the joys of generosity and Christmas spirit.

Montanaro returns as Malta’s favourite Dame, alongside an ensemble cast that includes Edward Caruana Galizia, Chantelle Micallef Grimaud, Joe Depasquale, Noel Zarb, Vanessa Attard, Franco Sciberras and Mandy Randon, among many others.

This will be no ordinary panto

Ryan Abela is the production’s musical director, the sets are by Claudio Apap and the larger-than-life costumes are designed by Nicole Cuschieri, while choreography is by Martina Galea.

To make this production as accessible as possible for families to enjoy together this festive season, MADC has closely collaborated with the Salesian Theatre to offer reduced ticket prices in both the stalls and dress circle for children aged three to 11.

The cast of Ebenezer Scrooge! The Panto

“We’ve worked tirelessly to create a production that will warm audiences’ hearts and leave them in stitches this Christmas,” Casaletto says.

“This will be no ordinary panto – it’s a lavish spectacle filled with humour, heart and timeless charm, which both families and theatre enthusiasts are sure to adore and will keep the Christmas cheer going all the way into 2025.”

MADC’s Ebenezer Scrooge! The Panto performs in English at the Salesian Theatre, Sliema, from December 26 to January 5, with both matinée and evening performances available. Booking is now open at www. madc.com.mt. Children under the age of three will not be permitted inside the theatre.

This production is supported by Dee Spas Wellness, Welbee’s Supermarket, Elia Caterers, 89.7 Bay and Bay Easy.