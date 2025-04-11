Local cab company eCabs has completed an €18 million development programme for a white-label version of its ride-hailing platform that is set to be used in Romania, the UK and Germany.

The upcoming overseas launches follow an expansion into the Greek market in 2023, when the Maltese company saw its cab app technology rolled out by Athens-based company taxi.gr.

That same year, Romania’s largest mobility operator, Autonom Drive announced it had selected eCabs Technologies’ platform to launch new ride-hailing platform Blue in the country’s capital Bucharest.

The €18 million development programme is among the largest ever locally funded tech development cycles and was funded by equity provided by eCab’s founders with co-lending support from the Malta Development Bank and BOV, the company said in a statement.

The development cycle saw artificial intelligence (AI) employed to “maximise efficiency and profitability” of fleets using the platform while enabling “seamless” ride hailing and journeys and those dispatched by operators, it said.

The company said the platform was “scalable [and] regulation-adaptive” for use in different markets and provided “real-time data-driven insights” to support decisions taken by businesses operating the technology.

eCabs Technologies CEO and founder Matthew Bezzina called the end of the development cycle a “major step” for the firm and said it would help companies using the platform to scale up their operations and stay competitive.

“Launching in multiple European cities before even completing the full product development cycle shows that there is a need for this solution, and we are now thrilled to be taking our platform to market,” he said.

Announcing the milestone, eCabs said that, with the European ride-hailing market expected to grow from €85 billion to over €140 billion in the next seven years, local operators were under increasing pressure to compete with global platforms.

“With ride-hailing giants under increasing pressure to operate on commercially viable terms, competition is shifting back to reliability, efficiency and brand trust,” said Bezzina.

“This is where traditional operators have an edge, and our platform gives them the technology to make that edge count.”

In November, Bezzina told a United Nations-organised Global Innovation Forum that, while Malta was an ideal location to test out tech start-ups, scaling internationally had traditionally proved to be more difficult – a challenge the company appears to have overcome with the white-label version of its platform.

White-label products are created by manufacturers for use by other companies under their own branding.

Malta-based eCabs Technologies employs some 450 employees and operates around a quarter of a million rides each month.