eCabs Malta on Monday announced it has become a member of the Taxis 4 Smart Mobility coalition, a network of innovative and socially responsible taxi organisations.

T4SM represents the European taxi industry, advocating for sustainable, smart mobility solutions while ensuring local and national regulations reflect the unique needs of communities—whether in small villages or large cities. With members from Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Switzerland, the coalition brings thorough insight into the continent's taxi sector.

eCabs Founder Matthew Bezzina said he was excited to join a group that is made up of some of the leading operators in Europe to lobby for a more sustainable industry.

“Joining Taxis 4 Smart Mobility is a natural next step for eCabs, aligning perfectly with our vision for a future where mobility is seamless, sustainable, and technology-driven,” Bezzina said.

“We are committed to playing our part in fostering a smart mobility ecosystem that not only meets the needs of riders and drivers but also contributes positively to the environment and communities in which we operate. That’s because we truly believe that this industry can be a major part of the solution,” he added.

Coalition Chairperson Gregor Beiner said eCabs was a welcome addition to the Taxis 4 Smart Mobility group.

“eCabs Malta brings another important and dynamic perspective to the coalition with its innovative approach to smart mobility and deep-rooted commitment to sustainability. We are delighted that they are joining T4SM. We will continue to work together on a sustainable and stable mobility offer for Europe and have gained another important partner in eCabs Malta,” Beiner said.

Bezzina and eCabs Director of International Marketing, Erik Polus, will attend the coalition’s upcoming meeting in November, shortly after the European Commission hearings are held in Brussels.

This meeting will discuss how the taxi sector can further contribute to the European Green Deal and the ambitious targets set for reducing carbon emissions by 2030.

The Taxis 4 Smart Mobility coalition’s mission is to ensure that the taxi industry leads by example in sustainable urban transport, contributing to the reduction of emissions and traffic congestion, and enhancing accessibility for all.

Through lobbying efforts and collaboration with policymakers, the coalition pushes for more supportive regulatory frameworks and investment in technologies that can transform the industry.

The eCabs announcement comes after Bezzina was among the international speakers at Europe’s leading taxi and transport conference earlier this year.

The European Radio Taxi Association conference brings together prominent figures from the taxi and transport industry across Europe, providing a platform for sharing insights, discussing challenges, and exploring the future of urban mobility.

Speaking during the ERTA conference, held in Düzce, Turkey, Bezzina recalled the eCabs journey over the years.

As a bootstrapped start-up successfully competing with global brands across several EU markets, eCabs has transitioned from a small traditional taxi operator to an app developer empowering fellow operators across Europe to successfully compete against global ride-hailing brands like Bolt and Uber.

eCabs Technologies, the tech arm of the group, is responsible for developing the proprietary technology that powers the eCabs platform in Malta as well as other ride-hailing operations across Europe.

New ride-hailing ventures in Bucharest, Romania, and Athens, Greece were launched earlier this year, with projects in other jurisdictions set to launch in the coming months.

Meanwhile, with his extensive background in marketing and growth, having previously been engaged at Beat (part of FreeNow), Erik Polus said eCabs Technologies is on a mission to empower the taxi industry to successfully compete in the digital age.

“eCabs Technologies has a scalable and competitive ride-hailing tech offering, including rider and driver apps, and a suite of tools for operators, fleet owners, and company managers,” he said.

“We can safely say our solution is proven to be scalable and competitive as we use our tech stack every day to run our business in Malta, a business which includes one of the largest owned and operated fleets in the country, as well as thousands of partner drivers, and a 24/7 call and booking centre.”

“We have built the tools and developed the industry knowledge to partner with businesses that are seeking to not only survive but to thrive against ride-hailing giants,” he said.