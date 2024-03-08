Malta's equality junior minister and her opposite number have welcomed a new cab service that gives riders the option to select a female driver when hailing a ride.

But the initiative, launched by eCabs to mark Women's Day, has also been criticised as "sexist" by others.

Equality parliamentary secretary Rebecca Buttigieg is among fans of the measure.

"Taking a cab or even walking down the street alone is not the same for a man and a woman," she said, adding that women often share their location with friends or family when they get a cab and then let them know when they've arrived home.

"Even in a safe country like Malta, a woman's safety is more fragile than a man's," she said, adding that many women clasp their keys between their fingers in a fist when alone.

"It's commendable that a business is understanding the needs of its clients," she said.

Equality shadow minister Graziella Attard Previ also had words of praise for the initiative.

"Women for women initiatives increase female power and hence are always positive. This is the spirit that motivated the introduction of the eCabs Women+ ride-type Category. It is commendable that this initiative will contribute to women's education," she said.

Taking a cab or even walking down the street alone is not the same for a man and a woman," equality parliamentary secretary Rebecca Buttigieg said. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

But it's important not to have a narrow understanding of what empowerment and inclusion really mean, Attard Previ said.

"One understands that in unity, there is power; however, this unity extends to unity between all of us, men, women and individuals who identify themselves as non-binary," she said.

What does the initiative offer?

The new Women+ ride category allows eCabs users to select a female driver when hailing a ride. Women drivers can cancel or refuse male riders who select a Women+ ride, without being penalised. Penalties will still apply if drivers refuse male riders hailing other categories of rides.

While ride-hailing apps in many other countries have long offered similar functionality, it is the first time a local company has done so.

What do critics say?

The measure proved highly controversial, lighting up social media feeds as users rushed to either praise or condemn the company.

Many critics argued that the measure is discriminatory and said that eCabs should instead work harder to root out predatory drivers who made women feel unsafe.

Other, such as radio host Martina Zammit, said the measure was patronising.

"We need to educate the world, people, that sexual assault and sexual harassment needs to stop," Zammit said on Instagram.

The initiative passes on the message that harassment and assaults in cab rides can only stop by having female drivers, she said. It also promotes stereotypes between men and women, she added

"I don't think this is the solution at all; I'm completely against it," Zammit said.

The controversy appears to have swelled interest in the company's services, however. As of Friday morning, the eCabs app was among the most popular local app downloads on Apple's App Store.

eCabs CEO Andrew Bezzina said the response had been "overwhelming".

"We’ve managed to provide this safe and functional space for women while maintaining the same ETAs, coverage, fares, and service quality across all other ride categories," he said, saying the initiative was aimed at making women feel more comfortable to ride a cab, as well as work in one as a driver.