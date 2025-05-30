eCabs Technologies today, May 30, announced the official launch of its first strategic partnership in the United Kingdom.

In a statement, the St Julian's tech company said its platform is now powering Like a Ride, a Bristol-born, community-first ride-hailing operator.

With this expansion, the eCabs Technologies ride-hailing platform is now active in six European markets: Malta, Athens (Greece), Bucharest and Brașov (Romania), Berlin (Germany), and Bristol (UK).

The Bristol announcement follows the completion of an €18 million technology development programme, one of the largest ever undertaken by a Maltese tech company.

eCabs Technologies says the development programme resulted in a world-class, market-ready ride-hailing platform that has already been successfully deployed in several European cities, and is now gaining traction with operators looking to modernise and compete in increasingly digital environments.

Commenting on the Bristol launch, eCabs Technologies CEO Matthew Bezzina said the move into the UK market marked a significant step for the company.

“This is a defining moment for us,” said Bezzina.

“To see our platform enable an operator like Like a Ride, one that truly reflects the values of fairness, inclusion and innovation, is exactly what we set out to do when we began this journey.”

With a population of around 500,000 and a strong tourism and student economy, Bristol is the second largest city in southern England after London itself.

For Like a Ride founder Mircea Aron, a mobility entrepreneur with extensive experience in the UK ride-hailing landscape, the collaboration with eCabs Technologies offers the technological foundation needed to scale a platform rooted in fair pricing, driver empowerment, and local accountability.

“Drawing on our deep understanding of Bristol’s transport industry, we partnered with eCabs Technologies for three foundational reasons: their cutting-edge platform, operational excellence, and end-to-end support. Together, we’re equipping our local drivers with seamless routing, secure payments, and real-time insights – raising the bar for community-driven travel,” he said.

Aron added that, at full scale, Like a Ride aims to service some 100,000 active riders in Bristol annually.

This will see a network of 500 local drivers complete around 3,000 rides per day.

“We believe these are realistic goals within the next three to five years, especially with the strength of the tech, the trust we’re building locally, and the pace of adoption we expect once we lay down the foundation,” Aron said.

“While our initial focus is fully on Bristol, the long-term vision is to connect strategic cities and towns across the UK, creating a web of locally empowered ride networks that support better driver pay, ecosystem-driven growth, and a more community-based experience. It’s transport done differently, with purpose, pride, and more fun.”