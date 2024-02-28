The Dominican community of Valletta will be holding the annual penitential pilgrimage with the effigy of the Ecce Homo on Friday.

The liturgical service starts with rosary at 5.45pm, followed by concelebrated mass by Fr Ian Zammit OP. The pilgrimage, along the streets of Valletta, starts from St Dominic parish church at 7pm. Back to the church, the pilgrimage will be followed by benediction of the Blessed Sacrament.

According to the parish history books there is nothing recorded about the origin of the Ecce Homo effigy. But devotion towards it was already strong at the beginning of the 17th century. In fact, the effigy was already venerated at the old church, prior to the present one. Proof of this were the many devotional offerings made by parishioners, including money and precious items.

It is believed that the effigy dates back to the time of the Knights of St John in Malta.