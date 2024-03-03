The Our Lady of the Lily Youth Section of Mqabba, in collaboration with the Mqabba local council and the Western Region, is organising a Holy Week exhibition themed Ecce Mater Tua.

The exhibition will feature many statues related to the passion of our Lord Jesus, of special mention the statues of the Risen Christ and Last Supper, among others, by Joseph Cutajar Zahra.

The exhibition will be open for public viewing from March 21 to 30 at Our Lady of the Lily Band Club, Church Square, Mqabba.

More information can be obtained by calling 7936 1353 or visiting www.talgilju.com.