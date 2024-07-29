ECCM Bank plc celebrated its 10th anniversary with a cocktail party for customers, business partners, board members and staff.

The bank was set up on July 1, 2014, with its main business areas being lending to corporate customers, investments and payment services.

In his address to guests, CEO and managing director Anthony C. Schembri outlined the achievements of the bank over the last 10 years and its future prospects and challenges. He also thanked the shareholders, directors and staff for their dedication and support.

The bank's team celebrating the anniversary.