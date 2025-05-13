The European Court of Human Rights has found that disbarred lawyer Patrick Spiteri’s rights were not breached when he was detained due to charges related to fraud and misappropriation of funds.

Spiteri had filed a case with the ECHR after the Maltese constitutional court rejected his claims that his detention and his bail conditions were unlawful.

The case dates back to 2008, when the former lawyer was charged with fraud and misappropriation to the tune of €7.4 million.

While criminal proceedings were ongoing, Spiteri fled the island, but he was tracked down in an investigation by The Sunday Times of Malta, arrested and brought back to Malta.

After being arraigned upon his return, Spiteri was remanded in custody for several months until he was granted bail.

Spiteri’s lawyers then filed a constitutional case claiming that his detention in Malta and the bail conditions that barred him from going abroad meant that his right to freedom was breached. They pointed out that no national arrest warrant had been issued, only a European Arrest Warrant.

The first court upheld Spiteri’s request. However, in 2022, the Constitutional Court did not agree with the first court and stated that Spiteri has spent years “on the run” fleeing justice.

Following this judgment, Spiteri took the case to the ECHR, arguing that he was unlawfully detained, he was unlawfully restricted from leaving his country, and he was denied a fair hearing.

He argued that his detention was unlawful as it was based on an EAW that was not preceded by a separate national arrest warrant.

The European court agreed that although the arrest warrant did not fall under the Criminal Code, this had “no bearing on its validity as a national arrest warrant”.

The court also rejected the applicant’s argument that bail conditions were unlawful.

Spiteri argued before the court that the Maltese constitutional court had refused to ask the Court of Justice of the European Union whether a separate national arrest warrant was required before issuing an EAW. Based on this, Spiteri pleaded that his right to a fair hearing was breached.

However, the court unanimously dismissed this complaint as well, arguing that the Maltese court has no obligation to make a reference to the EU court.

In 2022, Spiteri was sentenced to two years in prison after he was found guilty of defrauding award-winning composer Leslie Bricusse of £150,000 (€180,000 in today’s money). Earlier this year, a court spared him jail time, reducing his sentence to a suspended one.