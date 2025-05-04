EcoCook Malta, a groundbreaking sustainability certification programme for restaurants on the Maltese islands, has been launched.

Supported by the Cross Re-Tour EU grant, the initiative aims to elevate Malta’s restaurant industry by promoting sustainable practices and helping restaurant owners assess and enhance their environmental and social impacts.

EcoCook Malta is the first-ever certification programme dedicated to the restaurant industry in Malta, providing restaurant owners with an opportunity to join the global movement towards a greener industry.

EcoCook is brought to Malta by The Definitive(ly) Good Guide Co., a trusted authority in the local restaurant scene for over 25 years. Through this exclusive collaboration, The Definitive(ly) Good Guide Co. will represent EcoCook in Malta and work directly with restaurant owners to implement sustainable practices that benefit both their business and the planet.

“This is an exciting milestone for the Maltese restaurant industry,” Lisa Grech, managing director, The Definitive(ly) Good Guide Co, said.

“EcoCook will not only help restaurant owners reduce their environmental footprint, but it will also create tangible business benefits by lowering costs, improving productivity and appealing to an increasingly eco-conscious customer base.”

The EcoCook Certification Programme provides a comprehensive sustainability assessment tailored specifically for restaurants and catering services. The programme uses the latest scientific methods to assess and improve a restaurant’s environment-effective efforts. EcoCook helps businesses reduce waste, optimise resource use and communicate their sustainable practices effectively to customers.

The benefits of EcoCook for restaurants include:

• Cost reduction: boosting productivity and reducing operating costs;

• Environmental impact: lowering environmental footprint through greener practices;

• Sustainability assessment: identifying strengths and areas for improvement through visual, easy-to-understand graphical reports;

• Continuous improvement: setting sustainable development goals and monitor progress over time;

• Standout from the competition: gain recognition for sustainable practices; and

• Increased sales: appeal to environmentally-conscious diners and boost customer loyalty.

EcoCook’s commitment to sustainability aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ensuring that certified restaurants contribute positively to global efforts in environmental, social and economic sustainability.

The EcoCook certification platform is the world’s first online assessment tool for the HoReCa sector, available in multiple languages (English, French, German, Italian and Spanish), and designed to make assessment simple and accessible for businesses of all sizes.

Once certified, restaurants are featured on EcoCook’s website and social media, helping consumers make informed decisions about where to dine based on sustainability criteria.

This initiative is supported by the Cross Re-Tour EU grant, a programme aimed at promoting green tourism in the EU. The Malta Tourism Authority serves as a key partner in the Cross Re-Tour project, which seeks to foster sustainability within the tourism and hospitality sector.

For more information about EcoCook Malta and the certification programme, visit www.ecocook.com/plateforme-ecocook and www.crossretour.eu.