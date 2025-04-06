Gozo has been steadily pursuing more sustainable ways of living. Over the past few years, the EcoGozo Directorate, within the Ministry for Gozo and Planning, has introduced a range of initiatives that blend environmental care with community well-being. These include efforts to promote cleaner transport, energy-efficient buildings, water-conscious farming, and the restoration of cultural sites, each playing a part in shaping a more sustainable future for Malta’s sister island.

Multi-Modal Hub at Ta’ Xhajma

One of EcoGozo’s flagship initiatives is the multi-modal transportation hub at Ta’ Xhajma in Xewkija, co-funded by EU resources. Built on a site previously strewn with construction waste, the hub now boasts 300 parking bays (including EV-charging points) and a Park-and-Ride service. Fully electric buses operate frequent runs between Ta’ Xhajma and Mġarr Harbour, helping to alleviate congestion at the ferry terminal and drastically reduce emissions.

A key sustainability feature of the hub is its planned green roof, which will serve as a public open space and further mitigate the site’s environmental footprint. Underneath it, a 10,000-cubic-metre reservoir captures rainwater for irrigation, ensuring efficient water use and enhancing climate resilience. In addition, the hub will soon be fitted with SmartFlower photovoltaic systems: solar photovoltaic modules that track the sun to maximise clean-energy production. The remaining works will further refine the facility, integrating sustainable transport with environmental care in a single modern complex.

Energy efficiencyin public buildings

In parallel with efforts to green the transport sector, the Ministry for Gozo and Planning undertakes energy audits and upgrades across multiple public buildings. Rooftops on various government facilities, such as the Gozo Experimental Farm, Civil Abattoir, Cold Stores, Tac-Cawla Housing Estate, have been fitted with photovoltaic panels that collectively reduce reliance on the grid and cut carbon emissions. Further measures, such as improved insulation and energy-efficient lighting, are helping to create more sustainable, cost-effective operations, setting an example for the wider community.

Safeguarding Gozo’s rural landscape

To preserve the island’s centuries-old agricultural heritage and bolster ecological resilience, EcoGozo, supported by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD), has worked extensively on the restoration of over 25 kilometres of rubble walls.

Dilapidated and unsafe rubble walls are dismantled and sorted, then rebuilt using traditional techniques, with a slight inward lean to ensure structural stability. This approach curbs soil erosion, promotes water percolation into the aquifer, and provides wind protection, thereby helping regulate microclimates and supporting biodiversity. The walls’ rustic charm also enhances Gozo’s rural scenery, reinforcing the island’s cultural identity.

EcoGozo further safeguards the countryside by supervising the cleaning and rehabilitation of valleys, mitigating floods during downpours, retaining fertile topsoil, and nurturing riparian habitats for native flora and fauna.

Clean transport and water-saving innovations

EcoGozo’s emphasis on sustainability extends to electric mobility. The Ministry for Gozo and Planning has steadily expanded its electric vehicle fleet, and fully electric buses serve the Park-and-Ride route. Real-time parking sensors in Victoria further help reduce congestion by directing drivers to available spaces.

On the water conservation front, the Directorate leads pioneering work under programs like MED-WET, showcasing:

SLECI (Self-Regulating, Low-Energy, Clay-Based Irrigation): Trials indicate it can use up to 50% less water than conventional drip systems, dramatically reducing waste while maintaining crop yields.

Solar Desalination Greenhouse: This pilot structure harnesses solar energy to desalinate brackish water, producing a portion of its daily irrigation needs on-site and enabling vertical farming of salt-tolerant plants.

These innovations help conserve resources, boost agricultural productivity, and bolster Gozo’s growing reputation as a green innovation hub.

Regenerating public spaces with local councils

In tandem with large-scale projects, EcoGozo also carries out urban regeneration in collaboration with local councils. Pjazza Santa Margerita in Sannat, one of Gozo’s largest public squares, was fully revamped with the Sannat Local Council, improving accessibility, reorganizing traffic, and providing a safer, more welcoming environment. Meanwhile, Munxar Square received a similar upgrade with the Munxar Local Council, pairing modern amenities with the village’s historic charm.

In addition, the Directorate, through schemes for Local Councils, supports the restoration of small monuments and public areas across Gozo, ensuring residents can connect with the island’s cultural heritage in well-maintained communal spaces.

Research, biodiversity and education

EcoGozo’s vision extends to biodiversity research and education. A recent three-year study of wild fungi on the island uncovered nearly 100 species, more than double the previous count, highlighting Gozo’s ecological richness. The Directorate also participates in JoNeF (Joint Network for wild Fungi), collaborating with international partners to safeguard Europe’s mushroom species.

Public engagement underpins these efforts. From the National Astronomical Observatory in Nadur, where schoolchildren attend stargazing sessions, to the demonstration of SLECI irrigation at the Xewkija experimental farm, EcoGozo invites people of all ages to learn about and participate in its initiatives. By doing so, it fosters a collective sense of responsibility for Gozo’s natural resources and heritage.

Looking ahead

.

By advocating sustainable transport, responsible water management, and the careful regeneration of rural and urban spaces, always in close collaboration with local stakeholders, EcoGozo strives to balance progress with preservation. Its work shows that practical environmental measures can thrive at a community level, helping ensure Gozo remains both vibrant and resilient for future generations. As further initiatives unfold, EcoGozo continues to support a more sustainable and forward-looking island.