One of Malta’s leading cinemas, Eden Cinemas has warned audience members they will be asked to leave immediately, with no refund given, if they decide to participate in a TikTok trend to cause chaos during the screenings of the hit Minecraft film.

Footage on popular social media platforms, specifically TikTok, show audiences cheering, throwing popcorn, and shouting during a particular scene in the movie where one of the film stars, Jack Black, shouts out “Chicken jockey!” at the appearance of a baby zombie riding a chicken.

In some US cinemas, young filmgoers were even escorted out of the screening by police.

Jumping on the popular trend, one TikTok filmed in Eden Cinemas shows the exact moment chaos broke out during the screening of the Minecraft Movie, where young filmgoers began throwing popcorn and even toilet paper, while shouting 'chicken jockey'.

A clip of total chaos at the Eden Cinemas during the Minecraft Movie. Video: Lovin Malta

Similar to other international cinemas, the popular St Julian’s cinema took to social media on Thursday warning filmgoers against disrupting screenings of A Minecraft Movie, noting how “disruptive behavior will not be tolerated.”

The post on Eden Cinema's Facebook page. Photo: Facebook

The cinema said it would not tolerate shouting, throwing objects or disturbing others, including using mobile phones during the screening.

“Anyone causing a disturbance will be asked to leave immediately, with no refund given, and in serious cases, the police will be contacted.”

If filmgoers damange the cinema property, they will be held responsible and prosecuted, the statement included.

"Help us create a respectful and enjoyable experience for all guests. Thank you for your cooperation."

The Minecraft Movie, starring Jason Mamoa, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and Jack Black is a fantasy comedy film based on the popular Minecraft video game. The film follows four misfits who are pulled into a "cube-based universe" where they must find a way to master the unique world with their greatest weapon- their imagintation.