The Eden Leisure Group (ELG), leaders in Malta’s hospitality and entertainment industry, is proud to announce the establishment of the Eden Leisure Foundation. Launched in August 2024, and set up in memory of the company’s founders, Cettina and Maurice De Cesare, this new Foundation represents a strategic enhancement of ELG’s long-standing commitment to philanthropy, community engagement, and environmental stewardship.

The Eden Leisure Foundation is designed to serve primarily as a dedicated advisory entity to the Eden Leisure Group, ensuring a structured and sustained approach to ELG’s philanthropic initiatives. The Foundation will act as the steward of ELG’s philanthropic arm, managing an annual financial allocation from the group and coordinating its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme. This support underscores ELG’s commitment to preserving and promoting Malta’s rich cultural heritage, community outreach and advancing environmental protection.

The Eden Leisure Foundation is driven by a clear mission to advance culture, arts, and national heritage; promote environmental protection, sustainability, and animal welfare; and support social and community advancement and outreach.

Through these efforts, the Foundation seeks to cultivate the growth of CSR initiatives within the group, amplifying its positive impact on both the local community and the broader environmental landscape. The group is already very active in the CSR space, having assisted over 40 voluntary organisations in 2023 alone.

Kate de Cesare, chairperson, Eden Leisure Foundation.

"As chairperson of the Eden Leisure Foundation, I’m proud to see the Eden Leisure Group’s longstanding commitment to corporate social responsibility evolve into a lasting legacy,” said Kate de Cesare, chairperson, Eden Leisure Foundation. “The establishment of the Foundation ensures that our outreach efforts will endure beyond current leadership, providing greater structure, transparency, and a foundation for growth in the years to come. Through this new chapter, we aim to expand our impact and continue making a meaningful difference in the communities we serve."

The Eden Leisure Foundation will be hosting its inaugural event, the Stardust Gala, a fundraising dinner in aid of the Inspire Foundation’s new Pathfinder Project, a dedicated and specialised clinic which requires €35,000 in funding. This special evening, set to take place at the InterContinental Hotel on October 26th, promises to be an unforgettable experience filled with first class cuisine, excellent wines, live music, entertainment, and more. Proceeds from the Stardust Gala will directly support Inspire’s Pathfinder Project, reflecting the Foundation’s dedication to making a meaningful impact on the community.

To find out more about the foundation and the gala event, visit www.edenleisurefoundation.org. For enquiries, contact info@edenleisurefoundation.org.