Eden Leisure Group (ELG) held its Annual Financial Review, presenting the company’s 2024 performance highlights and sharing the strategic direction for 2025 and beyond.

The session was led by Group chairman Ian De Cesare and vice-chairman Kevin De Cesare, alongside Group CEO Simon De Cesare and Group CFO David Vella. This annual review serves as a key platform to reflect on achievements, assess business growth, and share the forward-looking vision that continues to position ELG as a leader in Malta’s hospitality and entertainment sectors.

In 2024, ELG marked a significant expansion of its entertainment portfolio with the launch of The Eden, a state-of-the-art entertainment centre offering: A brand-new 20-lane SuperBowl, Malta’s largest arcade, a futuristic laser tag arena, digital escape rooms, augmented reality darts, private karaoke rooms, a stylish diner-style restaurant and terrace bar. These additions have not only redefined the group’s entertainment offering but have also reinforced its commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative experiences for all ages.

Additionally, ELG launched Jobhound, a recruitment platform created to streamline and modernise talent acquisition across its brands and the broader market. In 2025, ELG expanded its hospitality footprint with the opening of voco Malta, the group’s latest hotel project. The hotel brings stylish elegance and vibrant urban comfort to Malta’s tourism landscape, aligned with the international standards of the voco brand.

Another exciting project on the horizon is Lumi, a 1,000-square-metre restaurant and event space inspired by Californian and local cuisines and culture. Designed with a retractable canopy, Lumi will offer an indoor-outdoor dining experience that’s fully operational all year round. With its vibrant concept and versatility, Lumi is set to redefine dining in Malta’s entertainment hub.

Speaking during the event, Simon De Cesare, CEO of Eden Leisure Group, noted: "2024 was a landmark year for Eden Leisure Group, from launching Malta’s most advanced entertainment centre to opening our third hotel, voco Malta. We continued to innovate, invest, and expand, while staying true to our values of sustainability, service excellence and community engagement.

"With record revenues, exciting new ventures and strong performance across our core businesses, we look ahead to 2025 with energy and confidence". The Annual Financial Review reaffirms ELG’s strong financial standing, continued investment in its people and infrastructure, and its forward-thinking approach to business."