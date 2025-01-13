On December 18, Eden Leisure Group and InterContinental Malta came together to make a heartfelt contribution to Dar tal-Providenza, donating €6,000 and two vital defibrillators to support the NGO’s incredible mission.

The financial donation was made possible through the monthly contributions of employees from both companies, additional direct donations from the organisations themselves and fundraising activities organised by the group’s own philanthropic organisation, the Eden Leisure Foundation. The funds and equipment provided are testament to Eden’s commitment to making a positive impact in the community.

Kate de Cesare, group CSO, said: “A heartfelt thank you goes out to all our staff members who contributed to this initiative. This generosity makes a tangible difference, inspiring hope and resilience in our community. Together, we continue to work towards creating a more inclusive and compassionate society.”

Dar tal-Providenza, a home for individuals with disabilities which heavily depends on the goodwill and donations of its benefactors to sustain its essential services and fulfil its mission. These services not only provide care and support to residents but also promote inclusion and respect for individuals with disabilities.

This donation reflects Eden Leisure Group’s ongoing support for Dar tal-Providenza and its mission. The contributions aim to enhance care and safety for residents, strengthening community ties and encouraging meaningful support for those in need.