Eden Leisure Group has announced the upcoming launch of 'The Eden,' a revolutionary entertainment centre set to redefine leisure experiences in Malta. Scheduled to open its doors this summer, The Eden promises an unparalleled fusion of innovation, excitement, and unforgettable moments for visitors of all ages over three floors and close to 4,000m2.

The Eden is poised to become a beacon of entertainment excellence, boasting state-of-the-art facilities that rival international standards. Anchored in the heart of St Julian's, The Eden is set to captivate locals and tourists alike with its diverse range of attractions.

At the heart of The Eden lies an enhanced SuperBowl featuring 20 cutting-edge lanes, including the novel addition of duckpin bowling, providing a fresh and exciting experience for patrons of all ages and skill levels. Additionally, the centre will house an expansive arcade offering, complete with virtual reality experiences, racing simulators, and a plethora of redemption games.

Further elevating the entertainment landscape in Malta, The Eden will introduce a one-of-a-kind laser tag arena, promising an adrenaline-fueled adventure unlike anything seen before on the island. Visitors can also immerse themselves in interactive escape rooms, engage in competitive rounds of interactive darts, or showcase their vocal prowess in private karaoke rooms.

Simon De Cesare, CEO of Eden Leisure Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating: "The Eden represents the culmination of our vision to create a world-class entertainment destination right here in Malta. With its unparalleled amenities and immersive experiences, we are confident that The Eden will become a cherished hub for families, friends, and corporate groups alike. When we first opened the Eden SuperBowl in the eighties it was state of the art and completely revamped the sport and leisure bowling and likewise when we opened the first multiplex in the early nineties it took the country by storm. Now we are relaunching with a product for all that is fit for our times and into the future."

Designed to cater to a diverse audience, The Eden will serve as the perfect venue for team-building exercises, children's parties, and corporate events, offering a dynamic and inclusive space for shared experiences and lasting memories.

As the anticipation builds, Eden Leisure Group will unveil further details about The Eden in the coming weeks. Stay updated on ‘The Eden’ social media platforms for theeden.mt.