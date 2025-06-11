As part of its Sustainable Fashion Programme, 2025, the Eden Leisure Group has announced the return of its much-loved Pop-Up Thrift Shop, happening on Sunday, June 22, at InterContinental Malta, St Julian’s, from 10am till 6pm.

This vibrant one-day event brings together pre-loved fashion, conscious shopping, and community impact, all under one roof. In previous editions, the Pop-Up Thrift Shop has raised over €10,000 in support of local charities. This year, Eden Leisure Group continues its commitment to meaningful change, with 100 per cent of proceeds benefiting the MSPCA and Inspire Malta, two NGOs dedicated to supporting animal welfare and individuals with different abilities, respectively.

The event will feature a curated mix of second-hand fashion, from vintage gems and timeless wardrobe staples to unique accessories and statement pieces at great prices. Shoppers can look forward to engaging stalls hosted by MSPCA and Inspire Malta, with loads of amazing items to choose from, creating an inspiring, feel-good shopping experience.

With Gen Z and Millennials driving the shift toward eco-conscious consumption, the Pop-Up Thrift Shop offers more than just retail therapy; it’s a celebration of sustainable living and community empowerment.