The tension before the EU referendum in Malta was palpable. But after a long, gruelling campaign, often riddled with misinformation, the majority voted to join the European bloc.

Fast forward 20 years, and that decision has been clearly vindicated.

Joining the EU was arguably Malta’s finest political decision – it unlocked unparalleled opportunities for many and facilitated the country’s progress on many fronts.

Tiny Malta gained a significant voice on the European stage, playing a part in shaping policies and decisions around the continent, even though larger countries sometimes use their weight to sway decisions.

The shift towards a free-market economy transformed Malta’s business landscape. Initially, small- and medium-sized enterprises faced hurdles as they adapted to the dynamics of the EU’s internal market. But, in the medium term, moving away from a protectionist approach inspired innovation and drew in new markets.

The resulting growth created numerous opportunities to the extent we now have an economy running at full tilt, practically negligible unemployment and thriving tourism.

Malta has utilised tens of millions of EU funds to help with job creation, opened new roads to education and embellished our history and heritage.

Love it or hate it, the EU helps us to keep many things in check, from justice to environmental crimes. Indeed, many voted for membership because they felt Malta needed a ‘big brother’.

Of course, it has not all been plain sailing in the last two decades. Malta’s rapid growth has also come at a cost. It is unmistakably overpopulated and overbuilt – compromising the quality of life and perpetuating environmental degradation. That is not the EU’s fault, it is the fault of a government that puts GDP growth as the only measure of success.

Some other problems do have their origin in Brussels, however. Member states have been reluctant to help border countries manage migrant inflows, but far more eager to endorse a push to harmonise corporate taxation. And some of the EU’s environmental initiatives – like taxes on shipping or aviation fuel – have had very little regard for island states like Malta.

But arguably the biggest lesson learnt from 20 years of EU membership is that having an adult in the room is not enough to end the bad behaviour.

The notorious traits of yesteryear – nepotism, political tribalism and votes-for-favours – have not only persisted, but they’ve been turned into an art form.

We are stellar when it comes to absorbing EU funding, but struggle when asked to scrutinise those handouts. We boast of our EU-funded environmental projects while battling Brussels in court for our right to shoot birds in spring.

We hoped EU membership would broaden our minds and perspectives. While many, especially younger citizens, have become less insular and embraced liberal reforms, pockets of society continue to look inwards, oiled by a short-term partisan system. No wonder EU membership has led to a brain drain.

Irrespective of our growing pains, most of us recognise the strategic importance of forming part of a geopolitical bloc, especially in today’s tumultuous times.

The EU was born from the ashes of World War II, as the continent sought to bind itself together and develop mutual interests. In 2004, it celebrated the entry of former Communist states into its bloc, together with Malta and Cyprus.

Twenty years later, we have a very different landscape. Cold War tensions are back with a vengeance, Europe grapples with two conflicts at its doorstep, and online disinformation promises to crack the very foundations of democracy.

In the face of these developments, EU membership takes on even greater significance. The strength and peace of mind derived from the unity of 27 countries cannot be underestimated.

It’s better to form part of a united club than remain isolated in a turbulent world.