Dementia has a significant and growing impact on Maltese people. The number of older people in Malta is expected to shoot up, and the number of those who have dementia is expected to more than double by 2050.

The launching of a national strategy to combat the growing problem of dementia is an essential building block for a long-term health plan for the country. Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela, who launched the strategy, argues that the seven-year National Dementia Strategy aims to “reach new heights” by significantly improving the quality of life and services of people with the condition.

A successful dementia strategy must be built on a vision for the future that identifies common principles and national objectives to help guide action by all levels of government, non-government organisations, communities, families, and individuals. It must place people living with dementia and their families and friends who provide care to them at the centre of all initiatives.

So, it is encouraging that Abela confirms that the new strategy will strive to increase awareness and understanding of dementia, educate the public and train healthcare personnel to detect the symptoms and diagnose it as early as possible, help diagnosed people live well with dementia and increase general awareness on how to reduce the risks.

A dementia strategy will succeed if it focuses on specific objectives to ensure that all people living with this condition and caregivers are valued and supported, quality of life is optimised, and dementia is prevented, well understood, and effectively treated.

Dealing with the challenge of dementia must first focus on prevention measures that will include advanced research to identify and assess modifiable risk and protective factors.

This should help to identify measures that increase the contribution of social and built environments to healthy living and adoption of healthy living behaviour.

Research in the treatment of dementia is progressing. Our health authorities must invest in this research to develop innovative and effective therapeutic approaches. It is crucial to engage people living with dementia and their caregivers in developing therapies.

Unfortunately, there is still a stigma associated with dementia. Policymakers must do all they can to eliminate this stigma and promote measures that create supportive and safe dementia-inclusive communities.

A good dementia strategy recognises groups at higher risk and those facing barriers to equitable care.

These groups include migrants, individuals with intellectual disabilities, individuals with existing health issues that are known to increase their risk of developing dementia, older adults, women, and other minorities in the community, like those with young onset dementia.

The success of this strategy will be measured by the extent to which the action plan will improve the quality of life of people living with dementia and their caregivers. The operational plan for addressing dementia must acknowledge the importance of access to quality care from diagnosis to end of life. This can be better achieved through improved support for family caregivers, including access to resources and assistance.

The values underpinning a robust dementia strategy must include prioritising quality of life and the well-being of people with dementia and their caregivers.

Another critical value is the respect for diversity. All initiatives taken in the implementation of this strategy must give special consideration to those most at risk of developing dementia and who face barriers to equitable care.

It is encouraging that despite the long list of pressing priorities in the healthcare system, the challenge of dementia is being addressed with a sharp focus.